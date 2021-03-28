COVID-19 statistics hit new low in New York State

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. – Governor Andrew Cuomo said March 2, 2020 he expects the new coronavirus is spreading in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.”I’ve been saying for many days, it’s not if but when. We’re New York. This is a global situation,” he said on CNN.The city’s first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a health care worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – In New York, ICU patients dropped to 877, a new low since December 6 and a 46 percent decline from the post-holiday peak. Intubations also dropped to 530, a new low since December 8 and a 49 percent decline from the post-holiday peak.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and each day more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the infection rate also depends on what we do, and New Yorkers should continue staying safe and protecting one another as the virus continues to spread in our state,” Governor Cuomo said. “Simple behaviors like wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing can have an outsize impact, especially when communities make the collective decision to follow the rules. Our vast distribution network is at the ready to ramp up vaccinations, but we still have a long way to go before defeating COVID-19 and ending the pandemic once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 267,261

– 267,261 Total Positive – 9,395

– 9,395 Percent Positive – 3.52%

– 3.52% Patient Hospitalization – 4,529 (-49)

– 4,529 (-49) 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.45%

– 3.45% Patients Newly Admitted – 647

– 647 Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 877 (-19)

– 877 (-19) Number ICU with Intubation – 530 (-22)

– 530 (-22) Total Discharges – 160,462 (+616)

– 160,462 (+616) Deaths – 64

– 64 Total Deaths – 40,330

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 107 0.01% 31% Central New York 47 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 147 0.01% 41% Long Island 801 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 523 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 46 0.01% 38% New York City 2,583 0.03% 31% North Country 19 0.00% 58% Southern Tier 67 0.01% 50% Western New York 189 0.01% 38% Statewide 4,529 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 201 18% Central New York 262 183 33% Finger Lakes 397 229 40% Long Island 851 651 23% Mid-Hudson 679 390 41% Mohawk Valley 97 74 26% New York City 2,581 1,950 22% North Country 57 27 48% Southern Tier 126 61 45% Western New York 545 325 42% Statewide 5,833 4,091 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.24% 2.33% 2.42% Central New York 0.97% 1.00% 1.00% Finger Lakes 1.93% 2.00% 1.94% Long Island 4.34% 4.31% 4.37% Mid-Hudson 4.82% 4.76% 4.76% Mohawk Valley 1.79% 1.69% 1.71% New York City 4.18% 4.26% 4.31% North Country 1.29% 1.45% 1.41% Southern Tier 0.68% 0.69% 0.73% Western New York 2.78% 2.97% 3.00% Statewide 3.37% 3.41% 3.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.75% 4.78% 4.92% Brooklyn 4.51% 4.42% 4.59% Manhattan 2.92% 2.95% 2.97% Queens 5.02% 5.01% 5.34% Staten Island 5.03% 4.84% 4.95%

Of the 1,835,940 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 22,418 67 Allegany 3,011 8 Broome 16,440 47 Cattaraugus 4,746 12 Cayuga 5,592 15 Chautauqua 7,854 20 Chemung 6,781 15 Chenango 2,771 21 Clinton 4,128 17 Columbia 3,656 17 Cortland 3,383 5 Delaware 1,879 16 Dutchess 25,671 141 Erie 72,732 375 Essex 1,432 4 Franklin 2,284 6 Fulton 3,731 16 Genesee 4,752 13 Greene 2,934 14 Hamilton 292 0 Herkimer 4,754 9 Jefferson 5,191 15 Lewis 2,285 11 Livingston 3,777 7 Madison 4,081 12 Monroe 56,246 197 Montgomery 3,529 15 Nassau 165,785 690 Niagara 16,354 45 NYC 820,971 5,202 Oneida 20,734 42 Onondaga 34,062 84 Ontario 6,283 21 Orange 42,535 207 Orleans 2,574 4 Oswego 6,553 23 Otsego 2,860 15 Putnam 9,391 61 Rensselaer 9,901 45 Rockland 43,130 198 Saratoga 13,217 55 Schenectady 11,717 40 Schoharie 1,392 3 Schuyler 921 4 Seneca 1,777 4 St. Lawrence 5,905 15 Steuben 5,870 23 Suffolk 180,321 797 Sullivan 5,421 28 Tioga 3,097 20 Tompkins 3,852 21 Ulster 11,787 104 Warren 3,140 8 Washington 2,637 17 Wayne 4,795 14 Westchester 118,505 504 Wyoming 3,051 5 Yates 1,052 1

Yesterday, 64 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,330. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: