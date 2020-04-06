COVID-19 testing site for first responders opens at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots Super Bowl LI Championship banner at Gillette Stadium in 2017. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (SHNS/WWLP) – Efforts to expand coronavirus testing capacity and the availability of medical supplies continue in Massachusetts as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state hit 12,500 on Sunday.

Visiting a new drive-through testing facility for first responders in Foxboro, Governor Charlie Baker says state officials received a shipment of 100 ventilators from a federal stockpile. He again expressed gratitude for the recent delivery of a million masks on a New England Patriots plane, and says a mask decontamination system in Somerville will soon be up and running.

The facility is meant for first responders to get quick and free testing if they are exhibiting at least one COVID-19 symptom. The new testing site a the Patriots’ stadium was set up in four days, and Baker says many people are “putting a lot of effort into making sure that we’re as prepared as we can be.”

The state has a goal of running 3,500 tests per day. On Saturday, they administered nearly 6,000.

On Sunday, Baker noted increased testing is at the center of the Massachusetts response to the virus.

This is literally a local, state, federal, public, private partnership that’s been involved in setting this up including the healthcare workers behind us that are running the site today. GOV. CHARLIE BAKER

State officials anticipate a COVID-19 surge to peak somewhere between April 10 and April 20.