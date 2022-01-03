COVID-19 testing site opens in Watkins Glen for the new year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State COVID-19 testing site opened at the Watkins Glen State Park gift shop as residents enter the third calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The testing site, operated by BioReference Laboratories, officially opened on Dec. 29, 2021, but Monday was the first day of the new year where testing was offered on-site. Free tests are available for anyone 4-years-old and older regardless of symptoms or profession.

Depending on wait time, testing takes only a few minutes and results can come back in as early as 24 hours, though signs at the site warned of waits as long as five to seven days.

Wait times on Monday morning were low with little to no line, though there was a steady stream of cars coming into the lot.

To schedule a COVID-19 test at the Watkins Glen site, click the corresponding link to view available appointment times. The location will operate Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday the Schuyler County Public Health Department reported 53 new cases with 112 cases active and three hospitalizations.

A COVID-19 testing site is also expected to open in Steuben County, but neither an opening date nor location have been announced at this time.