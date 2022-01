FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused apparent reactions in dozens of people vaccinated earlier this month at clinics across five states. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be holding a vaccination clinic at the end of next week.

The clinic will be held on Jan. 13, at the Chemung Valley Montessori, located at 23 Winters Rd. in Elmira, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic will hold Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and will be offered based on availability.

The clinic accepts walk-ins but pre-registration is strongly recommended to reduce your time at the clinic.

