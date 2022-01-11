COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held next week in Elmira

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused apparent reactions in dozens of people vaccinated earlier this month at clinics across five states. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department is continuing to hold on-site vaccination clinics for the remainder of January.

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and then on Jan. 26, there will be clinics held at 103 Washington St. in Elmira.

These clinics will be for both children ages five to 11 and adults, ages 12 and up.

Times for children ages five to 11 are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 6-7 p.m. for ages 12 and up.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered at both clinics based on their availability.

The clinics will accept walk-ins, but pre-registration is strongly recommended to reduce waiting times at the clinics. Registration for the clinics can be found here.