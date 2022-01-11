COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held next week in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department is continuing to hold on-site vaccination clinics for the remainder of January.
Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and then on Jan. 26, there will be clinics held at 103 Washington St. in Elmira.
These clinics will be for both children ages five to 11 and adults, ages 12 and up.
Times for children ages five to 11 are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 6-7 p.m. for ages 12 and up.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered at both clinics based on their availability.
The clinics will accept walk-ins, but pre-registration is strongly recommended to reduce waiting times at the clinics. Registration for the clinics can be found here.