COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site opening at Friendship Baptist Church, pre-registration required

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Friendship Baptist Church will serve as a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, March 5, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The location is 1 of 12 new pop-up sites at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools and fire stations.

The Friendship Baptist Church location will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 120 Pearl Street for eligible residents and pre-registration is required. Availability is very limited and no walkups will be accepted at the event.

As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Since January 15, 120 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 50,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Reaching underserved communities across the state is critical to a vaccination strategy that serves all New Yorkers, and community-based pop-up sites bring the vaccine directly to those who have been hardest hit by the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we continue to expand access, we’re also partnering with community leaders to address vaccine skepticism which remains a large problem in underserved communities. Fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process remain our top priorities and we will not rest until COVID is defeated once and for all.”

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.

Other state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are open in Johnson City, Syracuse, Utica, and other locations across New York.