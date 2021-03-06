COVID-19 vaccination update in N.Y. and Pa

(WETM) – COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing across the Twin Tiers as the week 12 vaccine allotment becomes available to states within the next few days. The Federal Government is still processing them, but local health officials expect to receive them soon.

In New York State, 3.5 million New Yorkers received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 96 percent of the allocated first doses have been administered.

In Pennsylvania, more than 2.9 million vaccines have been administered. 90 percent of the allotted first doses were administered so far and 60 percent of the second doses. Both states are reminding residents to follow the covid safety precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses so far delivered. The Week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

“While we are seeing good progress in our fight to lower the infection rate and continuing to open up sectors of our economy, we must double down on getting more people vaccinated because this is what will determine our long-term success,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more than 3.5 million New Yorkers having now received at least one shot of the vaccine, our team is on the ground working with local leaders to make the vaccine accessible to all New Yorkers so we can get even more shots into people’s arms. We finally have a strong ally in the White House who understands the urgency of an effective vaccine distribution infrastructure, and we will continue to work with providers here in New York to make sure they have the resources they need to operate at maximum capacity.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

· Doctor’s letter, or

· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

· Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 80 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving school and child care workers. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6: 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,874,919 doses total through March 5: First/single doses, 90 percent (1,965,745 administered of 2,172,935 allocated) Second doses, 60 percent (909,175 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 113,718 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,935,532 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,791 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,431 cases among employees, for a total of 81,222 at 1,561 distinct facilities inall67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,613 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,206 of our total cases are among health care workers.