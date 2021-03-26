COVID-19 vaccine available at VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System now available by appointment

(WETM) — The Finger Lakes Veterans Advocacy Council announced today it is opening vaccinations to any veteran enrolled in the VA Healthcare System.

A new bill, signed into law yesterday by President Joe Biden, will allow the VA to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the spouses of enrolled veterans as well.

Veterans, currently enrolled for care at VA, can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm by calling:

585-393-7401 – Canandaigua VA Campus

585-463-2757 – Rochester Calkins VA Clinic

607-664-4626 – Bath VA Campus