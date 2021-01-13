COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible Schuyler County residents

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now open in Schuyler County for individuals in Phases 1A and 1B.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment to get vaccinated by reaching out to their healthcare provider or pharmacist or registering for a clinic through Schuyler County Public Health’s website.

Schuyler County Public Health (SCPH) and Schuyler Hospital will be partnering to organize and staff COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the community as vaccine doses are received from New York State.

Eligibility will continue to expand as more vaccine becomes available and SCPH will continue to provide updates through its website as new phases begin and further clinics are scheduled.

Clinic details and links to register will be provided on Schuyler County Public Health’s website at www.schuylercounty.us/publichealth. New registration links will be added as doses of vaccine are received. Individuals should only register if they meet the current eligibility criteria which can be found on SCPH’s website or by visiting https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine.

“Please register and get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible – getting the vaccine will help keep you, your family, and our community safe and help us all return to normal sooner,” shared Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor. “Our supply of vaccine is currently limited, so clinics are filling up quickly. We will open registration for more clinics through our website as we receive doses of vaccine from the State.”

“I understand people have concerns that they may miss their vaccine or that they need to get their name on a wait list – please rest assured that we will do everything we can to make sure you know when and where the vaccine will be available to you,” reassured Director Minor. “Please be patient and stay tuned to the local news and our website for updates and for information on how to register for a clinic.”

“In Schuyler County we are extremely fortunate to have a strong partner in Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Medical Center. This collaborative effort positions us to quickly and efficiently administer the vaccine once we receive our allocation. In that demand is far greater than the supply we are receiving from NYS, I ask that you be patient. Rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to meet the health needs of our community” stated Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn.

“Schuyler Hospital is honored to work alongside Schuyler County and Schuyler County Public Health to ensure our community receives COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible. We see this partnership as our proverbial light at the end of the tunnel and are excited to be a part of the solution,” Rebecca Gould, Schuyler Hospital President agreed.

“The Public Health and Medical communities are confident that this vaccine is safe and effective,” shared Director Minor. “While the process to develop these vaccines may seem fast, they were built on years of thorough research and work addressing other types of coronaviruses. All of the typical steps and safety measures were followed during its development and every study, every phase, and every trial was reviewed by the FDA and safety boards of medical experts. The speed of development was due to the sharing of research and massive collaboration on a scale never attempted before.”