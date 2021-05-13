COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Elmira High School

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Elmira High School on May 17.

The clinic will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for all residents 16 and older. Participants must bring a photo ID to prove their age and those under 18 need legal guardian consent.

Proof of consent may include a signed guardian consent form, if a guardian is present, or if a guardian can provide consent over video call.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Horseheads High School

Registration is recommended, but not required, by signing up through the county’s registration form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now