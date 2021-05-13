ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Elmira High School on May 17.

The clinic will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for all residents 16 and older. Participants must bring a photo ID to prove their age and those under 18 need legal guardian consent.

Proof of consent may include a signed guardian consent form, if a guardian is present, or if a guardian can provide consent over video call.

Registration is recommended, but not required, by signing up through the county’s registration form.