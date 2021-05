ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Grace Episcopal Church.

The clinic will be on Thursday, May 13 from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at 375 W. Church Street in Elmira. Appointments are not necessary and all walk-in patients 18 and older will be accepted.

The county health department is asking anyone who is planning to attend a large summer event to get vaccinated to that they can safely attend the event.