COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Guthrie Corning Hospital

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Corning Hospital will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is open to those who live or work in New York State who are 30 and older or meet the comorbidity or career requirements.

Currently there are 400 doses of the two shot Moderna vaccine available.

Eligibility/registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BEB21436B2EA0F72E0530A6C7C169A79&fbclid=IwAR3GCZ–Za7fMlGNV8LBv38yDyq8-iQ4ZEuZhB425XzLOIjxVAKJ86AEka0

This link and more information can also be found by visiting www.guthrie.org/covid-vaccine-information.