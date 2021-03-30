COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Guthrie Corning Hospital

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Corning Hospital will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is open to those who live or work in New York State who are 30 and older or meet the comorbidity or career requirements.

Currently there are 400 doses of the two shot Moderna vaccine available.

Eligibility/registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BEB21436B2EA0F72E0530A6C7C169A79&fbclid=IwAR3GCZ–Za7fMlGNV8LBv38yDyq8-iQ4ZEuZhB425XzLOIjxVAKJ86AEka0

This link and more information can also be found by visiting www.guthrie.org/covid-vaccine-information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now