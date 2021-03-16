COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Guthrie Corning Hospital

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Wednesday, March 17, at Guthrie Corning Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who live or work in New York State should click the link below to see if they are eligible and to schedule an appointment.

Currently there are only 200 doses available at the clinic and appointments are first come, first served.

Eligibility/registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDA925CF206313E4E0530A6C7C1658C0&fbclid=IwAR0h7IRfzYj4LXMvUr08tjAEcGL0yt34N5yLHLM86Aq5yV12n6cyeiTpAp0