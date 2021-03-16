COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Guthrie Corning Hospital

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)  – A New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Wednesday, March 17, at Guthrie Corning Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who live or work in New York State should click the link below to see if they are eligible and to schedule an appointment.

Currently there are only 200 doses available at the clinic and appointments are first come, first served.

Eligibility/registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDA925CF206313E4E0530A6C7C1658C0&fbclid=IwAR0h7IRfzYj4LXMvUr08tjAEcGL0yt34N5yLHLM86Aq5yV12n6cyeiTpAp0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator