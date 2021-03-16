COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Guthrie Corning Hospital

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Wednesday, March 17, at Guthrie Corning Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who live or work in New York State should click the link below to see if they are eligible and to schedule an appointment.
Currently there are only 200 doses available at the clinic and appointments are first come, first served.
Eligibility/registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDA925CF206313E4E0530A6C7C1658C0&fbclid=IwAR0h7IRfzYj4LXMvUr08tjAEcGL0yt34N5yLHLM86Aq5yV12n6cyeiTpAp0