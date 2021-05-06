COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Hornell High School

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 16 and older on May 10 at Hornell High School.

The clinic will begin at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To attend the clinic, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.

“We have been seeing high spread in our youth in Steuben County. Having Pfizer to protect some high school age children is very welcome,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The clinic is open to anyone age 16 and older, so we are hoping that we will fill the clinic with both eligible youth and adults who are seeking vaccination. Getting vaccinated at this clinic will have people fully protected by mid-June, which is perfect timing for upcoming graduations and summer celebrations.”

Steuben County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases among children, new cases at 7 schools

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.