HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Horseheads High School on May 14.

The clinic will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all residents 16 and older. Participants must bring a photo ID to prove their age and those under 18 need legal guardian consent.

Proof of consent may include a signed guardian consent form, if a guardian is present, or if a guardian can provide consent over video call.

Any non-students attending should enter through the administrative entrance on 1 Raider Lane. Registration is recommended, but not required, by signing up through the county’s registration form.