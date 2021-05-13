COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jasper-Troupsburg Junior/Senior High School

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Jasper-Troupsburg Junior/Senior High School gym on Monday, May 17 from 4 – 6 PM.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this walk-in clinic.

Pfizer is available for anyone age 12 and older, and a parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of 18 and sign a consent form at the clinic.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Elmira High School

Johnson & Johnson is available for anyone age 18 and older. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination.

“We have utilized mapping to see where pockets of COVID vaccines could be needed, and the Jasper-Troupsburg area was one area,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are grateful for the partnership with the Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District to bring two types of COVID vaccines to the area and hope that many will utilize this walk-in clinic.”

Guthrie offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients 12 and older

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.