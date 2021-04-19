COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Public Health Department is holding a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 21 at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

The clinic is open to all New York adults 18 and older and there are more than 120 appointments available, as of 10 a.m. on April 19.

Click the link to sign up for the vaccine clinic.

Please bring the following items with you to your appointment:

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Bring proof of eligibility. If you are eligible based on employment, proof could include: An employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. Proof of employment in New York State is required. If you are eligible due to having a qualifying health condition: Print, complete, and bring your signed attestation (click here for the form) . If you do not have a printer, please bring a pen to sign the form at the clinic. If you are eligible due to age, proof could include: A form of ID (like a Driver’s License or passport) that includes your date of birth. Proof of residence in New York State is required.



Remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.