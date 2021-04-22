COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health office will be having a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

All adults 18 and older who live, work, or study in New York State are eligible to sign up for this clinic by clicking here.

Pre-registration is welcome but not required. As of 3 p.m. on Thursday there were approximately 100 appointments available.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment: