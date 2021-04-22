COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health office will be having a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

All adults 18 and older who live, work, or study in New York State are eligible to sign up for this clinic by clicking here.

Pre-registration is welcome but not required. As of 3 p.m. on Thursday there were approximately 100 appointments available.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment:

  • Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
  • Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
  • Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
  • If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
  • Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
  • Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.
  • Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

