COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen for eligible residents

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 200 appointments are still available for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen on Wednesday, March 24. Those appointments were still available as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The clinic at the Watkins Glen Community Center is open to Schuyler County residents 50 and older, those with an underlying health condition, or qualifying essential workers. Appointments are available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine

Anyone who is currently eligible can register for this first dose Moderna vaccine clinic by clicking here

Please bring the following items with you to your appointment:

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Bring proof of eligibility. If you are eligible based on employment, proof could include: An employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. Proof of employment in New York State is required. If you are eligible due to having a qualifying health condition: Print, complete, and bring your signed attestation (click here for the form) . If you do not have a printer, please bring a pen to sign the form at the clinic. If you are eligible due to age, proof could include: A form of ID (like a Driver’s License or passport) that includes your date of birth. Proof of residence in New York State is required.



Remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.