COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

As of 1:45 p.m. on March 29 there are 300 appointments available for the Johnson & Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible residents who can sign up for the clinic include: Adults 30 and older, adults with a qualifying health condition. and adults working in certain occupations.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to New Yorkers 30+ Tuesday, universal eligibility begins April 6

A full list of eligible conditions and occupations can be found on the NY Forward website.

Those who sign up are asked to bring the following items with you to your appointment

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi-Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Please do not arrive earlier than your appointment time. We schedule a certain number of appointments every 10 minutes in order to have enough room for individuals to sit for 15 minutes after they are vaccinated.

Bring proof of eligibility. If you are eligible based on employment, proof could include: An employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. Proof of employment in New York State is required. If you are eligible due to having a qualifying health condition: Print, complete, and bring your signed attestation (click here for the form). If you do not have a printer, please bring a pen to sign the form at the clinic. If you are eligible due to age, proof could include: A form of ID (like a Driver’s License or passport) that includes your date of birth. Proof of residence in New York State is required.



Attendees need to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to their appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.