COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Monday in Setuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be hosted by the Steuben County Public Health Department on Monday, Jan. 24.

The clinic will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Civil Defense Training Center at 7220 St Route 54 in Bath.

Participants will be offered first and second doses, as well as the boosters, of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for those ages 12 and older.

Moderna is available for those 18 an older, with boosters available five months after the second dose. Pfizer will be available for those ages 12 and older, and boosters are available five months after the second dose for those individuals. Boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available two months after the first dose for those 18 and older.

All vaccines are completely free to participants, and free trasportation to clinics is available through 211.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged and can be found by clicking here, but walk ins will be accepted.

Clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and are expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation, short sleeves or appropriate clothing is advised, as well as brining a vaccination card or proof of vaccination dates.