BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health will be holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Arnot Mall Event Center this week.

The first clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, May 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A second clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine will be on Thursday, May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Elmira

To sign up for these COVID-19 vaccine clinics, visit Arnot Health’s website or call 1-800-952-2662. Walk-in appointments are welcome for this clinic.

