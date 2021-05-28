COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health has the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up:
- Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Watkins Glen Community Center
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from Noon – 6:00 PM at Watkins Glen Community Center – registration encouraged
- The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Walk-in appointments available until 5:30 PM. Registration is encouraged.
- *People 12 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.*
- Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
- Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 04:00 PM – 06:00 PM at Bradford Central School District
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 01:00 PM at Beaver Dams Fire Department
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Friday, June 18, 2021 from 02:30 PM – 04:30 PM at Watkins Glen Farmers Market
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 03:00 PM – 05:00 PM at Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic.
- Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
Bring the following items with you to your appointment:
- Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
- Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
- Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
- If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
- Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
- Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.
- Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.
More information on the clinics can be found on the Schuyler County Public Health website.