COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health has the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up:

Bring the following items with you to your appointment:

  • Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
  • Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
  • Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
  • If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
  • Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
  • Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.
  • Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

More information on the clinics can be found on the Schuyler County Public Health website.

