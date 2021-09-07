COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week in the Southern Tier

(WETM) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered across the Southern Tier region this week as local county health officials push to increase local vaccination rates.

According to Chemung County there are 378,047 residents of the Southern Tier vaccinated against COVID-19, but just 45.42 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated.

Chemung County COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Chemung County will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines will be offered based on availability.

Tuesday, September 7: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

East Side Market

760 E. Water Street

Elmira, NY 14901

Wednesday, September 8: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Chemung County Health Department Drive-Thru Clinic at 103 Washington Street in Elmira

Thursday, September 9: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wisner Market at Wisner Park at 200 N. Main St. in Elmira

Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine 3 weeks apart for anyone age 12 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to provide consent for individuals 12-17 years old. Moderna is a two-dose vaccine 4 weeks apart for anyone age 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is a one-dose vaccine available for anyone age 18 and older. J&J vaccine is extremely limited not only locally but regionally and nationally. Availability is based on supply.

Steuben County COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Steuben County Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Alstom in Hornell on Thursday, September 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The clinic will take place at 1 Transit Drive, Lot 3 in Hornell.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic for anyone age 12 and older. Registration is preferred at www.steubencony.org/covid, but walk-ins will also be accepted. The clinic is open to anyone who lives or works in New York State, not just Alstom employees. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination.

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Schuyler County COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Schuyler County Public Health will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic this Friday, September 10, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grand Prix Festival. The clinic will be held on the County Courthouse Lawn across from Watkins Glen State Park offering the Pfizer and J&J vaccines. Anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated at this clinic at no cost and with no appointment needed.