COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the county’s mass vaccination site in Big Flats.

On May 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the one shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 18 and older. To sign up for the clinic, click the sign-up link.

Residents 12 and older can sign up for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Those under 18 will need a parent or guardian present and/or a signed consent form at the time of vaccination.

Click the sign-up link for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Anyone 18 or older must bring a photo ID with their date of birth to either of the clinics.

The mass vaccination site is located at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.