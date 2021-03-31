COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Horseheads, Bath

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering vaccine clinics of first dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in both Horseheads and Bath.

As per New York State direction, all persons age 30 and over are eligible for the vaccine.

On Thursday, April 1 at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, a clinic will take place from 10 am to 3 pm with the Pfizer vaccine.

On Thursday, April 1 at the Arnot Mall Event Center in Horseheads, a clinic will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm for the Moderna vaccine.

To register for either of these clinics, visit https://www.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals.

Appointments must be made for all clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

The Covid case numbers in our region are ticking upward again. It is essential that we vaccinate our community as soon as possible. Arnot Health has given over 20,000 vaccines to safeguard area residents and we urge you to take the first vaccine that is available to you.

