COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Twin Tiers

(WETM) – More COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available this week in New York and Pennsylvania.

In the Northern Tier, you can get your vaccine at several local pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Weis. Also smaller health clinics through larger health providers are available.

Steuben County:

  • Daily clinic at Hornell Community Arts Center and Bath Civil Defense Building:
    • Walk-ins welcome. Accepting appointments in Bath and Hornell.
  • After registering for an appointment, complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. Print and bring this confirmation page with you to the clinic.

Schulyer County:

