COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Twin Tiers

(WETM) – More COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available this week in New York and Pennsylvania.
In the Northern Tier, you can get your vaccine at several local pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Weis. Also smaller health clinics through larger health providers are available.
Steuben County:
- Monday, May 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Jasper-Troupsburg Junior/Senior High School
- Walk-in clinic. Accepting registrations for Johnson & Johnson below as well.
- Register for an appointment for Johnson & Johnson: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C2367CC1229901CAE0530A6C7C15C0EE
- After registering for an appointment, complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. Print and bring this confirmation page with you to the clinic.
- If the participant is seeking Pfizer and is under age 18, parent/guardian must accompany them to the clinic and also complete the Consent Form for Minors. Consent form for Minor Vaccinations
- Daily clinic at Hornell Community Arts Center and Bath Civil Defense Building:
- After registering for an appointment, complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. Print and bring this confirmation page with you to the clinic.
Schulyer County:
- Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 04:00 PM – 06:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Elementary School Cafeteria
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 03:00 PM – 05:00 PM at the Odessa Fire Department
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.
- Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 04:00 PM – 06:00 PM at Bradford Central School District
- The single-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be provided at this clinic. Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get this vaccine.