COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Twin Tiers

(WETM) – More COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available this week in New York and Pennsylvania.

In the Northern Tier, you can get your vaccine at several local pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Weis. Also smaller health clinics through larger health providers are available.

Steuben County:

Monday, May 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Jasper-Troupsburg Junior/Senior High School Walk-in clinic. Accepting registrations for Johnson & Johnson below as well. Register for an appointment for Johnson & Johnson: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C2367CC1229901CAE0530A6C7C15C0EE

After registering for an appointment, complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form . Print and bring this confirmation page with you to the clinic.

. Print and bring this confirmation page with you to the clinic. If the participant is seeking Pfizer and is under age 18, parent/guardian must accompany them to the clinic and also complete the Consent Form for Minors. Consent form for Minor Vaccinations

Daily clinic at Hornell Community Arts Center and Bath Civil Defense Building: Walk-ins welcome. Accepting appointments in Bath and Hornell.

Schulyer County: