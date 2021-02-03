Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

(WETM)-With new research coming out on vaccines some are questioning the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine.

In an interview on the Today show Dr. Fauci said “we may need to upgrade vaccine’ for mutant strains.”18 news spoke with a local medical expert to hear his thoughts on the matter.

Michael Scalzone, MD, Executive Vice President at Guthrie Clinic says, “what we do know, even with these current viral variants, the existing vaccines have protection against the severe disease. So, Dr. Fauci I think is saying that viruses evolve. The coronavirus will evolve. And it’s highly likely that this type of virus will require some changes in the vaccine over time”

New York State is currently in Phase 1a& 1b, to find out if you’re eligible you can use the Am I Eligible App those eligible include:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to, Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff Registered Nurses Specialty medical practices of all types Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff Physical Therapists and their staff Optometrists and their staff Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides Home care workers Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

On January 11, 2021 began:

Individuals Age 65 and older

First Responder and Support Staff for First Responder Agencies Fire Service State Fire Service, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer) Local Fire Services, including firefighters and investigators (professional and volunteer) Police and Investigators State Police, including Troopers State Park Police, DEC Police, Forest Rangers SUNY Police Sheriffs’ Offices County Police Departments and Police Districts City, Town, and Village Police Departments Transit of other Public Authority Police Departments State Field Investigators, including Department of Motor Vehicles, State Commission of Correction, Justice Center, Department of Financial Services, Inspector General, Department of Tax and Finance, Office of Children and Family Services, and State Liquor Authority Public Safety Communications Emergency Communication and Public Safety Answering Point Personnel, including dispatchers and technicians Other Sworn and Civilian Personnel Court Officers Other Police or Peace Officers Support or Civilian Staff for Any of the above services, agencies, or facilities

Corrections State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Personnel, including correction and parole officers Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers Local Probation Departments, including probation officers State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities

In-person college instructors

P-12 Schools P-12 school or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff and support staff including bus drivers) Contractors working in a P-12 school or school district (including contracted bus drivers)

Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Providers

Employees or Support Staff of Licensed or Registered Childcare Setting

Grocery store workers

Public Transit Airline and airport employees Passenger railroad employees Subway and mass transit employees (i.e., MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NYC Transit, Upstate transit) Ferry employees Port Authority employees Public bus employees

Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of the same household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents

Pennsylvania is currently in the 1a phase those eligible include: