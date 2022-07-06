UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although a COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children 6 may still be hesitant. Mohawk Valley Health System’s (MVHS) Dr. Kent Hall says vaccinating the youth is important in the effort to stop the spread of Covid in the community.

“If you vaccinate kids then they are less likely to become sick even mildly sick and therefore they are less likely to spread it to other people within the community that are the vulnerable population,” said Hall.

Dr. Hall says this is also important in protecting the child themselves when it comes to the severe side effects that can develop as a result of being infected with covid.

“Even though kids tend to get less severe disease than adults do they still do get severe disease and they can get severe sequelae,” said Hall.

While some may be concerned about the long-term effects of covid, other parents are concerned there could be short and long-term side effects of the vaccine. The main concern is the development of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Hall explains there is a slightly increased chance of this disease, however without the vaccine the risk is greater.

“What is left out of that causes significant Myocarditis and actually the incidents of Myocarditis with Covid is like 16 to 18 times what it is for a baseline level whereas the incidents for the vaccines is only about 2 times. It’s hard to believe that we don’t see something now and we will down the line that’s usually not how problems with vaccines occur,” said Hall.