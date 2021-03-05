COVID-19 vaccine in children: Parents have mixed thoughts

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, Paul Adamus, 7, waits at the bus stop for the first day of school in Dallas, Ga. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As studies begin for the COVID-19 vaccine for children, parents are split regarding whether or not to vaccinate their child.

18 News put out a Facebook poll asking parents their thoughts on vaccinating their children.

Experts are saying the vaccine will take time, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves sooner rather than later.

Jessica Clark, a teaching assistant at Addison High School, is letting her children decide.

“Personally my kids have agreed that they would like to get the vaccine,” said Clark. “I feel most of the testing is going to be done before they release it rather than after they release it.”

Some parents do not agree.

Donnie Taylor, a father of 3, is concerned about the vaccine’s long term safety.

“There’s too much missing with COVID,” said Taylor. “It’s been here for a year. My family has been blessed and fortunate enough that we haven’t suffered from it. I understand it is a real virus, but there’s too many inconsistencies.”

Dr. Brian Kramer, a pediatrician at Cayuga Medical Center, said that distribution will not take as long as the adult vaccine has. However, companies are doing their due diligence.

“The big deal with children is safety,” said Dr. Kramer. “As we often say in pediatrics, ‘Children are not little adults’, so their immune systems very well could react differently to these vaccines. And seeing as they are at a substantially lower risk of serious COVID complications, the manufacturers want to make sure there are no significant side effects.”

