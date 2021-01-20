Covid-19 vaccine shortage

(WETM)- 18 News was unsuccessful in applying for a covid-19 vaccine yesterday, but today we found out it’s because of the scarcity of the doses.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says the reason you can’t sign up for a vaccine through the county is because they don’t have any. “We don’t have any vaccines here in Chemung County,” says Moss. Hey says more vaccines are on the way but there’s just not enough. “I believe we received 200 doses yesterday that will be administered probably by tomorrow.”

Moss says, “the State isn’t furnishing the counties vaccines or Arnot hospitals as of yet so I believe Arnot hospital has a waiting list you can go to their website and sign up. You can log on to Rite Aid website or Gerald’s pharmacy website, and you can sign up there and get a waiting list but until we get a regular stream of vaccines heading into the area, who really can’t give you a timeline as to when you will actually get contacted.”

Currently all of our local vaccination sites have not been restocked. When you look on the “Am ! Eligible” app for New York State, the nearest site for vaccinations is in Binghamton. However, they don’t have any more appointments open.