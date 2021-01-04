COVID-19 vaccine side effects may feel like the flu

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s no secret that getting a vaccine of any kind might be a scary task. However, some people believe that the outcome is worth the fear.

If you get the vaccine, you may notice some side effects come along with it. Health officials say these are normal signs your body is building protection from the virus.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the side effects of the vaccine may feel like the flu and may affect your everyday capabilities.

“You’re looking at about two weeks where you’re building up that immune response, that’s just an indication that your immune system is starting to ramp up and starting to recognize and adapt to fight that particular ordinance– that it has been vaccinated against,” said Andrew Klee, Infection Prevention Associate at Arnot Health.

“The response by the person can depend on their immune response and other conditions of that particular person, so that’s going to vary across the board. The easiest thing to do is to contact your primary provider and report those symptoms and indicate that you did recently have a vaccination, so they can have a sense that it may be resulting from, not necessarily from the vaccination itself, but maybe from something else,” said Klee.

The side effects should go away within days.

Side effects may include things like headache, fever, chills, and some ache in the joints and the muscles.