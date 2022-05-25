BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Children ages 5-11 are now able to receive COVID-19 boosters at Steuben County clinics.

The clinics are held twice a month on the second Wednesday and the fourth Tuesday, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Steuben County Public Health Department in Bath.

Those participating are to schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling the Public Health office at 607-664-2438, walk-ins are not accepted at these clinics.

Attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and are expected to wait 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation.

Those currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result are not eligible to attend the clinics.