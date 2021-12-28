COVID testing site to open Watkins Glen State Park

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As COVID cases continue to rise and at-home tests become scarce, Watkins Glen will be offering tests later this week.

The Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop and the Glen Cafe will be a New York State COVID-19 testing site on December 29, 2021.

The site runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1009 North Franklin Street in the Village. Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled here.

The site comes soon after President Biden announced plans to deliver half a billion at-home tests to Americans and NY Attorney General called on New Yorkers to report price gouging of at-home testing kits.