COVID vaccine clinics coming to Schuyler County

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – There will be a two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Schuyler County in the coming weeks.

A Johnson & Johnson clinic will open at the Silver Spoon Cafe on Thursday, August 26.

The clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone interested must bring their ID.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose and is available to anyone 18 and older.

On Friday, September 3, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available at the Watkins Glen Community Center on South Clute Park Drive.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and walk-ins are welcome until 11:30 a.m.

Moderna is available to anyone 18 and older, and Pfizer to anyone 12 and older.

