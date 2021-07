ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira City Manager Michael Collins has released spending recommendations to the city council for spending half of the $28 million received under the American Rescue Plan.

The recommendations were developed by an internal committee consisting of Mayor Dan Mandell, Deputy Mayor Joseph Duffy, Councilmember Brent Stermer, Community Development Director Emma Miran, City Chamberlain Charmain Cattan and the City Manager, P. Michael Collins.