Breaking News
Cases of COVID-19 increase in the Northern Tier
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing an update on COVID-19

Craig Park pool construction stops because of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The demolition of the park’s pool has come to a sudden stop after being considered non-essential construction.

“I just found out yesterday,” Brian Francis, Painted Post Village Trustee, said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all non-essential construction must stop to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a shame, they were doing really well, he started two months early, and all of a sudden because of these health issues it came to a screeching halt,” Francis said.

Francis didn’t even know that the project had to be put on pause until he noticed that no one was working on the pool yesterday.

“My backyard looks over the park and I noticed that there was nothing going on so I found out after asking around a couple of hours later that the Governor scratched all the non-essential construction,” Francis said.

The original goal was to have to pool finished by June, according to Francis. He remains optimistic that the project will be complete on schedule despite the order from Cuomo that non-essential work will not pick up again until April 15th at the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator