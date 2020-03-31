Craig Park pool construction stops because of COVID-19

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The demolition of the park’s pool has come to a sudden stop after being considered non-essential construction.

“I just found out yesterday,” Brian Francis, Painted Post Village Trustee, said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all non-essential construction must stop to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a shame, they were doing really well, he started two months early, and all of a sudden because of these health issues it came to a screeching halt,” Francis said.

Francis didn’t even know that the project had to be put on pause until he noticed that no one was working on the pool yesterday.

“My backyard looks over the park and I noticed that there was nothing going on so I found out after asking around a couple of hours later that the Governor scratched all the non-essential construction,” Francis said.

The original goal was to have to pool finished by June, according to Francis. He remains optimistic that the project will be complete on schedule despite the order from Cuomo that non-essential work will not pick up again until April 15th at the latest.