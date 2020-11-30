Cuomo: COVID-19 cases, deaths rising in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Coronavirus cases continued climbing Friday in New York and hospitalizations rose even as the state recorded a record high in testing for COVID-19.

Western New York’s positivity rate spiked to a seven-day average of 6.28%, outpacing other parts of the state, according to figures released by the state. And Erie County, which includes Buffalo, reported more coronavirus deaths — six — than any other county in the state for a second consecutive day.

The state reported 8,176 new cases, the figures show, and statewide hospitalizations climbed to 3,103.

“We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state,” Cuomo said in a news release. “It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter.”

Cuomo insisted this week that New York is “doing phenomenally well” compared to the rest of the country.

The governor said 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday — a record high for the second straight day.

