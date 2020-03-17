Cuomo delaying village elections amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, in an attempt to fill its warehouses with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand, said Tuesday that it will limit what suppliers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks.

Among the items that suppliers can ship include as canned beans, diapers, dog food, disinfecting wipes, medical supplies and household goods. Others items like jeans, phone cases and other non-essentials will not be allowed.