Cuomo delaying village elections amid COVID-19 pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has delayed village elections across the state of New York in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The governor issued an executive order Monday delaying village elections until the state’s April 28th primary election.
“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO