Cuomo provides update on state actions toward coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN-TV) Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered another briefing Thursday afternoon and focused on three main areas of the state’s response: reducing density, increasing testing, and preparing local hospitals for any possible scenario.

Effective immediately, gatherings of 500 or more people in New York State are suspended. The new occupancy rule for any public gathering place will be reduced by 50 percent, including restaurants, bars, and other places where people would gather.

The Governor also said there are now 28 private labs within the state that are completing testing. The state is also contracting with national labs to do automated testing, which would increase the productivity of testing by the thousands; however, that needs to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The state is also ready to do whatever is necessary to decrease the population of hospitals, including the possibility of canceling all pending elective surgeries.

Cuomo also asked medical professionals no longer in the field to reconnect with old contacts in the event they are needed on an on-call basis.

The Governor confirmed 109 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 325 confirmed cases in New York State.