Cuomo reacts to new CDC mask guidance

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State officials are reacting to new guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask-wearing.

On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC recommended that individuals in areas of substantial or high transmission should wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also stated that this fall in K-12 schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC has issued new mask guidance for individuals in substantial or high-transmission areas and K-12 schools. pic.twitter.com/2lqRxYSIGg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2021

Following this announcement, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is now reviewing these recommendations.