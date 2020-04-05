Cuomo says China donated 1,000 ventilators to New York; Oregon donated 140

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that over 1,000 ventilators—expensive, sophisticated, and in-demand medical equipment—have been donated to the state.
A hotbed for the spreading coronavirus, New York’s governor has been begging the federal government and other states for additional ventilators to help ease the press of COVID-19.
Cuomo says that 1,000 ventilators arrived at Kennedy Airport on Saturday, donated by a Chinese foundation, Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation, and facilitated by Chinese government officials. Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation also donated one million surgical masks, one million KN95 masks, and over 100,000 pairs of goggles.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has also directed her health experts to give New York an additional 140 ventilators from that state’s stockpile.
In collaboration with the Knicks and the Nets, The National Baseball Association will also contribute one million surgical masks.
Cuomo also issued an executive order allowing medical students set for graduation to begin practicing medicine.