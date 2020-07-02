Cuomo stressed importance of following guidelines during July 4 weekend as NY numbers remain low

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is stressing the importance of safety and health guidelines laid out due to COVID-19 during the July 4 weekend.
On Thursday the state reported a drop in ICU patients, incubations, and patients hospitalized, but did report a slight increase in patients newly admitted. Ten new COVID-19 deaths were also reported by the Governor’s office, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 24,877.
“As we are seeing in other states, America’s COVID-19 crisis is far from over and in New York we continue to closely monitor the data and consult leading global experts on a daily basis to keep New Yorkers safe and be smart about our reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, New York’s hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working. It is imperative going into this holiday weekend that all New Yorkers remain vigilant and follow state guidance, and local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep this virus under control.”Governor Andrew Cuomo
Of the 69,945 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 875, or 1.25 percent, were positive.
Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|New York City
|1.00%
|1.10%
|1.30%
|Capital Region
|0.30%
|1.00%
|1.20%
|Central New York
|1.40%
|1.40%
|1.60%
|Finger Lakes
|1.00%
|1.50%
|1.50%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.10%
|Hudson Valley
|1.00%
|0.80%
|1.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.90%
|1.40%
|2.10%
|North Country
|0.00%
|0.40%
|0.40%
|Southern Tier
|0.40%
|0.70%
|0.50%
|Western New York
|1.30%
|1.30%
|1.00%
The Governor also confirmed 875 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 394,954 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 394,954 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,125
|13
|Allegany
|62
|1
|Broome
|729
|7
|Cattaraugus
|124
|1
|Cayuga
|119
|0
|Chautauqua
|127
|0
|Chemung
|144
|0
|Chenango
|148
|2
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|472
|6
|Cortland
|47
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,225
|12
|Erie
|7,370
|33
|Essex
|42
|0
|Franklin
|32
|1
|Fulton
|260
|3
|Genesee
|238
|0
|Greene
|260
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|164
|2
|Jefferson
|90
|2
|Lewis
|30
|0
|Livingston
|130
|0
|Madison
|359
|2
|Monroe
|3,833
|53
|Montgomery
|119
|1
|Nassau
|41,910
|57
|Niagara
|1,248
|11
|NYC
|215,902
|427
|Oneida
|1,672
|30
|Onondaga
|2,897
|34
|Ontario
|268
|3
|Orange
|10,744
|14
|Orleans
|282
|1
|Oswego
|206
|5
|Otsego
|84
|0
|Putnam
|1,332
|3
|Rensselaer
|556
|1
|Rockland
|13,612
|10
|Saratoga
|555
|5
|Schenectady
|816
|11
|Schoharie
|58
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Seneca
|70
|0
|St. Lawrence
|220
|1
|Steuben
|268
|0
|Suffolk
|41,491
|64
|Sullivan
|1,453
|1
|Tioga
|143
|0
|Tompkins
|178
|1
|Ulster
|1790
|8
|Warren
|264
|1
|Washington
|246
|0
|Wayne
|176
|2
|Westchester
|34,912
|46
|Wyoming
|95
|0
|Yates
|46
|0
Seven regions in New York are currently in phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan, while the downstate regions remain in either phase two or three.