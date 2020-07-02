Cuomo stressed importance of following guidelines during July 4 weekend as NY numbers remain low

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is stressing the importance of safety and health guidelines laid out due to COVID-19 during the July 4 weekend.

On Thursday the state reported a drop in ICU patients, incubations, and patients hospitalized, but did report a slight increase in patients newly admitted. Ten new COVID-19 deaths were also reported by the Governor’s office, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 24,877.

“As we are seeing in other states, America’s COVID-19 crisis is far from over and in New York we continue to closely monitor the data and consult leading global experts on a daily basis to keep New Yorkers safe and be smart about our reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, New York’s hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working. It is imperative going into this holiday weekend that all New Yorkers remain vigilant and follow state guidance, and local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep this virus under control.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Of the 69,945 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 875, or 1.25 percent, were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY New York City 1.00% 1.10% 1.30% Capital Region 0.30% 1.00% 1.20% Central New York 1.40% 1.40% 1.60% Finger Lakes 1.00% 1.50% 1.50% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 1.10% Hudson Valley 1.00% 0.80% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 0.90% 1.40% 2.10% North Country 0.00% 0.40% 0.40% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.70% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.30% 1.00%

The Governor also confirmed 875 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 394,954 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 394,954 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,125 13 Allegany 62 1 Broome 729 7 Cattaraugus 124 1 Cayuga 119 0 Chautauqua 127 0 Chemung 144 0 Chenango 148 2 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 472 6 Cortland 47 0 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,225 12 Erie 7,370 33 Essex 42 0 Franklin 32 1 Fulton 260 3 Genesee 238 0 Greene 260 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 164 2 Jefferson 90 2 Lewis 30 0 Livingston 130 0 Madison 359 2 Monroe 3,833 53 Montgomery 119 1 Nassau 41,910 57 Niagara 1,248 11 NYC 215,902 427 Oneida 1,672 30 Onondaga 2,897 34 Ontario 268 3 Orange 10,744 14 Orleans 282 1 Oswego 206 5 Otsego 84 0 Putnam 1,332 3 Rensselaer 556 1 Rockland 13,612 10 Saratoga 555 5 Schenectady 816 11 Schoharie 58 0 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 70 0 St. Lawrence 220 1 Steuben 268 0 Suffolk 41,491 64 Sullivan 1,453 1 Tioga 143 0 Tompkins 178 1 Ulster 1790 8 Warren 264 1 Washington 246 0 Wayne 176 2 Westchester 34,912 46 Wyoming 95 0 Yates 46 0

Seven regions in New York are currently in phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan, while the downstate regions remain in either phase two or three.