Cuomo, Zucker respond to questions about AG nursing home report

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Gov. Cuomo was asked about a recent report from the state Attorney General that alleged the state under-reported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

“When they said there was undercounting, that’s just factually inaccurate,” Zucker said. “Reporting the number of deaths is always the hardest number to report out there, and we wanted to be sure that those numbers were accurate.”

Cuomo followed Zucker, saying “The report affirmed everything the Commissioner said. Where this starts is, frankly, a political attack from the prior federal administration HHS.”

On Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had responded to the report, saying ““DOH has consistently made clear that our numbers are reported based on the place of death. DOH does not disagree that the number of people transferred from a nursing home to a hospital is an important data point, and is in the midst of auditing this data from nursing homes.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now