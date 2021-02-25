Watkins Glen CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (NEWS10) – CVS Pharmacy launched an additional 16 locations in New York that will administer COVID-19 vaccines, including in Watkins Glen and Penn Yan. The 16 newly added pharmacies will receive 19,890 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week.

The other locations will be in Albany, Erie, Fulton, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Schuyler and Yates Counties. Appointments opened on Wednesday, February 24 and vaccines began being administered the next day.

The addresses of the newly added locations are not being announced because the stores do not want to be “overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment,” said a representative from Aetna.

Earlier in February, it was announced that 26 locations in New York will administer the Moderna vaccine.

There are over 40 CVS Pharmacies in New York offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now