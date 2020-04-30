Daughter of COVID-19 victim urges public to wear masks, take precautions to save lives

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region woman, who lost her father one week ago to COVID-19, is making a plea to the public. Chele Teabout spoke with NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker in an effort to urge everyone to take precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to the most vulnerable within our communities.

“My dad was a tough guy,” said Chele.

Her father, Bob Moen, of Rotterdam, was a Navy veteran, long-time truck driver, and a volunteer firefighter, serving all the way into his 80s.

But in early April, he began to feel sick.

“And it progressed to the point where he said ‘I can’t do this. I need to go to the hospital,'” says Chele.

On April 14, he was admitted to St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany after testing positive for COVID-19. Chele says he rallied a bit after a plasma treatment but then grew weak.

Chele says he told a nurse, “Listen. I had a long talk with God tonight, and I don’t want to go, but I’m ready.”

It wasn’t long after that, that his daughter would share what would be their final phone call together.

“I told him I loved him. We all love him. And he said, ‘When I get out of here, we’re gonna go….you and I are going to go out for a while.’ So, I guess we just wait for a while longer.”

She isn’t sure how her father caught the virus, but she says her grief is compounded by the fact that she is seeing people in public who aren’t taking precautions.

“It’s going to sound like [I’m] a hypocrite, because I wasn’t a big fan of the mask, but wear your mask or stay home. If you can’t wear the mask for yourself, wear it for that elderly person or that kid who has asthma or that person with heart problems. It’s not all about the individual.”

She’s hoping that by sharing her father’s story his legacy may be in saving future lives.