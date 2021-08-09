Department of Health: Pennsylvania’s Vaccine Rate For 18+ Just Below 64% As Covid Cases Rise

HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continue to rise as the United States enters its fourth wave of the pandemic.
As of Saturday at midnight, the state’s Department of Health confirmed 4,080 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to over two million. Currently, there are 754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 185 patients are in the intensive care unit. In addition, five new COVID-19 deaths were recorded. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 – August 5 stood at 5.4%.
Vaccine Information:
- All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.
- A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.
- Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.
- The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.