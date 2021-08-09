Department of Health: Pennsylvania’s Vaccine Rate For 18+ Just Below 64% As Covid Cases Rise

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) – COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continue to rise as the United States enters its fourth wave of the pandemic.

As of Saturday at midnight, the state’s Department of Health confirmed 4,080 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to over two million. Currently, there are 754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 185 patients are in the intensive care unit. In addition, five new COVID-19 deaths were recorded. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 – August 5 stood at 5.4%.

