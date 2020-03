ALBANY, N.Y. – NYSCOPBA President Michael B. Powers and the Executive Board are calling on the DOCCS and OMH to immediately suspend inmate and inmate patient visits amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis in New York and across the country.

Albany County and dozens of other counties across the state have suspended inmate visits at county jails. Oregon, South Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri and Florida are states that have already announced visitation bans.