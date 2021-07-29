DOD directs employees to begin wearing face masks again

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

(UPDATE) — According to officials from the Fort Drum Public Affairs Office, face masks on the Fort Drum installation will not be required at this time. This is due to the region being classified as a lower transmission risk zone.

Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed to ABC50 that Commanders are working with North Country officials to monitor any COVID-19 spikes and will make changes accordingly.

(WWTI) — Face masks are once again required by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Following guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DOD directed employees on July 28 to begin using face masks again. This is effective for employees specifically working in areas at high risk for transmission.

This requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the DOD. According to the Department, this measure will aim to prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus, especially the highly-transmittable Delta variant.

New guidance was issued in a memorandum signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks. The memorandum read:

“In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DOD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DOD.”

Additionally, those who have yet to be vaccinated will continue to be required to wear masks.

Department of Defense installations across the country have been directed to post signage and update corresponding websites to inform visitors of mask policies.

ABC50 has reached out to Fort Drum officials regarding how this will impact all DOD employees. This story will be updated with any confirmations.