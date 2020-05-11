DOH chart accounts for coronavirus deaths at nursing homes

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pixabay
License Link

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State’s Department of Health has compiled a table that tracks the coronavirus fatalities of nursing home residents.

CountyDeaths at nursing homes
Albany37
Columbia12
Fulton4
Greene3
Montgomery1
Rennselaer6
Saratoga0
Schenectady0
Warren20
Washington9

The health department says its data runs from March 1 through May 10, though often the state’s aggregated and centralized numbers are on a slight, one- or two-day delay compared to what the counties report directly.

There are obvious discrepancies between state numbers and numbers reported by counties. In Rensselaer County, for example, they report 25 total deaths as of Sunday. Of those 25, 15 have been residents at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke, according to county officials. The state chart—which provides a breakdown of specific nursing home facilities—tallies four total deaths at Diamond Hill.

According to the DOH, the numbers represent a comprehensive accounting of current and retrospective data, provided by facilities. Attributing their data to reports from facilities—rather than from health officials within each county—could account for the discrepancy. The data counts deaths that occurred at nursing homes and adult care facilities, without necessarily counting deaths of residents that occurred outside of those facilities.

Take a look at the chart below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now